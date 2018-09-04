Tesla -2% with Goldman back in the bear camp

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) slips 1.9% in premarket trading heading into the market open after the three-day U.S. holiday.

Goldman Sachs restated covering Tesla following the decision by Elon Musk and the board to keep the company public. The firm is still negative on Tesla with a Sell rating and 6-month price target of $210 on its expectation for increased competition in the EV space and margin pressure.

The New York Post's John Crudele is also taking some hacks at Tesla today, relying on aerial imagery to conclude that the company may be having some production issues.

Also in the background, an early review is on the Jaguar I-Pace from Wired. Industry insiders have been anxious to hear specifics on the performance of the I-Pace’s electric powertrain