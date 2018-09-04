US Ecology buys ES&H of Dallas for $22M

U.S. Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) says it purchased ES&H of Dallas, which provides emergency and spill response, light industrial services and transportation and logistics for waste disposal and recycling from locations in Dallas and Midland, Tex., for $22M.

ECOL says the deal will provide deeper penetration into the emergency and spill response marketplace and extend the reach of its core waste disposal and recycling business in the Gulf region.

ECOL estimates the acquisition will contribute ~$20M in revenue and $4M of EBITDA in 2019 but does not expect a material impact on 2018 earnings guidance.