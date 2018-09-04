WhiteHorse Finance sees Bayside Funds gradually reducing stake

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) says Bayside Funds, which are affiliated with H.I.G. Capital, agreed to sell a block of 972,622 WHF shares at $13.88 per share to a large institutional investor on Aug. 29, 2018.

Bayside has held a majority position in the company since its IPO in 2012; after the trade, it still holds 52.5% of WhiteHorse.

Due to their control of the general partner of each of the Bayside Funds, Sami Mnaymneh and Anthony Tamer may each be deemed to be beneficial owners of common stock in WhiteHorse Finance.

Mnaymneh and Tamer disclaim beneficial ownership of shares of common stock held by the Bayside Funds, except to the extent of their pecuniary interest, and have not sold WHF common stock personally owned, WhiteHorse Finance says.

