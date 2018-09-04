Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF) initiated with Sector Perform rating with a C$11 (flat) price target at RBC.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (177% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 11% premarket.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) initiated with Buy rating and $22 (120% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann. Initiated with Buy rating and $20 price target at BTIG Research. Initiated with Outperform rating and $22 price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 8% premarket.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) initiated with Buy rating and $340 (42% upside) price target at Citigroup. Shares up 1% premarket.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) upgraded to Buy with a $42 (18% upside) price target at Jefferies citing a survey of doctors that indicated "good interest" in its Lotus valve. Shares up 1% premarket.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) downgraded to Neutral with a $27.50 (flat) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.