Energy Transfer, Magellan, MPLX, Delek to jointly construct new Texas pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), MPLX and Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) say they have received sufficient commitments to proceed with plans to construct a new pipeline to transport crude oil from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast region.

The companies say an open season for additional shipper volume commitments on the new pipeline system will be launched this week.

The 600-mile pipeline system is expected to be operational in mid-2020 with multiple Texas origins, and will have the strategic capability to transport crude oil to ETP's Nederland terminal and MMP's East Houston terminal for ultimate delivery through their respective distribution systems.