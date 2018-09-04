Kush Bottles officially changes name to kushco Holdings, Inc.

The Company has officially changed its name from Kush Bottles, Inc. to KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:KSHB), effective September 1.

The Company’s core packaging, supply, branding, vape, and gas sales will continue to operate under the Kush Bottles name on the existing distribution platform.

The company also relocated its headquarters from Santa Ana, California, to Garden Grove, California, where the Company will encompass two buildings, increasing the square footage from 12,800 sq. ft to a combined 74,500 sq. ft. as part of the development of KushCo Holdings, Inc.

Nick Kovacevich, KushCo’s CEO, stated, “The evolution to KushCo Holdings is symbolic, as we migrate from our beginnings as solely a packaging provider to now a full-service provider of a wide array of ancillary needs - from ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases to vaping products, creative marketing services, as well as our core packaging roots. I am proud of our Company’s progress to date and we look forward to servicing all the needs of our valued customers for years to come.”