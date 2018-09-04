OPKO launches mid-stage study of Rayaldee in dialysis patients; shares up 1% premarket

OPKO Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) is up 1% premarket on modest volume on the heels the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating RAYALDEE (calcifediol extended-release capsules) for the treatment of adult patients with end stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis with secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) with vitamin D insufficiency.

Preliminary data on the first cohort of ~44 subjects treated for 26 weeks should be available in 2019.

Calcifediol is a prohormone of calcitriol, the active form of vitamin D3. It was approved in the U.S. almost two years ago for SHPT in adults with stage 3 (moderate) or 4 (severe) CKD with vitamin D insufficiency.