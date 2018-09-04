Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (9/4/2018)

MNKD +47% on collaborating with United Therapeutics for pulmonary hypertension products.

TA +36% on announcing sale of Minit Mart for ~$330.8M to EG Group.

REPH +25% on planned resubmission of IV meloxicam NDA.

CREG +20% on acquiring 20% Ownership of Xi’an Xinhuan.

CRIS +11% .

CHEK +9% on announcing interim results from its ongoing post-CE approval study of C-Scan system Version 3.

CRON +9% on announcing partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to produce cultured cannabinoids.

NBEV +8% .

SESN +8% .

GERN +7% .

CONN +7% on Q2 earnings.

SENS +6% .

RIGL +6% .

BLDP +5% after signing agreement to divest non-core Power Manager business.

CANF +5% after providing update on its Phase II clinical trial of Namodenoson (CF102) for the treatment of advanced HCC.