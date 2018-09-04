Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am (9/4/2018)

MNKD +47% on collaborating with United Therapeutics for pulmonary hypertension products.
TA +36% on announcing sale of Minit Mart for ~$330.8M to EG Group.
REPH +25% on planned resubmission of IV meloxicam NDA.
CREG +20% on acquiring 20% Ownership of Xi’an Xinhuan.
CRIS +11%.
CHEK +9% on announcing interim results from its ongoing post-CE approval study of C-Scan system Version 3.
CRON +9% on announcing partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to produce cultured cannabinoids.
NBEV +8%.
SESN +8%.
GERN +7%.
CONN +7% on Q2 earnings.
SENS +6%.
RIGL +6%.
BLDP +5% after signing agreement to divest non-core Power Manager business.
CANF +5% after providing update on its Phase II clinical trial of Namodenoson (CF102) for the treatment of advanced HCC.
Now read: Citron Is Wrong About Cronos Group »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox