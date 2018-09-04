Ford smashes expectations with August U.S. sales

Ford (NYSE:F) unit sales +4.1% to 218,504 vs. -1.8% forecast by Edmunds. Ford brand sales were rose 4.2% during the month, while Lincoln brand sales rose 2.7%.

Retail sales +1.1% to 165,794 units.

Fleet sales +15.0% to 52,710 units.

SUV sales +20.1% to 78,809 units.

Truck sales +5.7% to 102,173 units. F-Series sales +6.3% to 81,839 units.

Passenger car sales -21.3% to 37,522 units.

Sales update from Ford management: "F-Series completed 16 straight months of sales gains, while Ford Brand SUVs were up 21 percent in August. With greater production output and stronger stock positions, our two newest products had a terrific August. Sales of our all-new Expedition were up a strong 95 percent. Right now, the hottest vehicle in America is our all-new Lincoln Navigator, which saw sales expand by more than 100 percent in August."

YTD U.S. sales -1.2% to 1,690,221 units.