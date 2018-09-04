Advaxis licenses ADXS-HER2 to OS Therapies for evaluation in the treatment of osteosarcoma

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) has granted a license to OS Therapies for the use of ADXS31-164, also known as ADXS-HER2, for evaluation in the treatment of osteosarcoma in humans.

Under the terms of the license agreement, OS Therapies, in collaboration with the Children’s Oncology Group, will be responsible for the conduct and funding of a clinical study evaluating ADXS-HER2. Advaxis will receive an upfront payment, reimbursement for product supply and other support, clinical, regulatory, and sales-based milestone payments, and royalties on future product sales.

Additional details of the financial terms have not been disclosed.

Osteosarcoma is an aggressive cancerous tumor that forms in bone.