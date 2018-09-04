Charter gives full launch to Spectrum Mobile service

Charter Communications (CHTR -0.3% ) has given a full market launch to its Spectrum Mobile wireless offering.

The company had soft-launched its service, a mobile virtual network offering via Verizon (VZ -1.9% ) airwaves, early in July.

In most senses it is similar to service at Comcast's (CMCSA -0.5% ) Xfinity Mobile; it taps Wi-Fi calling via hotspots and uses Verizon for cell service, and the two cablecos had agreed on a joint venture for a wireless operating platform in the spring.

Spectrum Mobile offers data in an "unlimited" sense for $45/month starting with the first line, or pay by the gigabyte for $14/GB, shared across all lines.

The company plans to expand device options and allow customers to bring their own device starting later this year.