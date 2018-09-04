Western Digital -2.6% on downgrade for NAND pricing decline

Evercore downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Outperform to In-Line with the target dropping $25 to $75.

Analyst C. J. Muse steps to the sidelines “at an incredibly cheap valuation” because NAND pricing is expected to decline more aggressively through 1H19.

The analyst sees EPS tracking closer to $2 versus the $2.68 consensus.

Muse recommends investors revisit WDC in 2019 but, for now, Micron (NASDAQ:MU) remains the firm’s favorite name in storage.

Western Digital shares open down 2.6% to $61.60.