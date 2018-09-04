Callon Petroleum raises full-year production, capex guidance

Callon Petroleum (CPE +0.8% ) says it closed on its previously announced acquisition of oil and natural gas assets in the southern Delaware Basin from Cimarex Energy and provides an update to its FY 2018 guidance.

CPE says it is raising the midpoint of full-year production guidance by 1,500 boe/day to 31.5K-33K boe/day from 29.5K-32K, citing "solid" YTD performance in the Spur area and the impact of production from the acquisition, and reiterates its Q4 production target of more than 40K boe/day.

CPE also raises its FY 2018 capex outlook to $530M-$560M from $500M-$540M previously as well as its estimate for net operated horizontal wells placed into production to 47-50 from its previous outlook of 43-46.