Nike seen outliving initial Kaepernick backlash

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is down 2.8% in early trading following the company' decision to feature Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign.
The decision places the company in the political spotlight for the moment, but is expected to pay off over time.
"The long-term relationship and a contract that benefits both parties over the next 10 years will likely outweigh any current controversy," says Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chen Grazutis.
Nike has outlived several other quick-hit political protests in the past.
Previously: Nike ad campaign features Kaepernick (Sept. 4)
Now read: Nike: Momentum 2018 Trade? »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox