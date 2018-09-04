Nike seen outliving initial Kaepernick backlash

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is down 2.8% in early trading following the company' decision to feature Colin Kaepernick in a new ad campaign.

The decision places the company in the political spotlight for the moment, but is expected to pay off over time.

"The long-term relationship and a contract that benefits both parties over the next 10 years will likely outweigh any current controversy," says Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Chen Grazutis.

Nike has outlived several other quick-hit political protests in the past.

