Lockheed secures automated test equipment contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.6% ) a seven-year contract worth up to more than $500M to build and deliver more than 200 electronic Consolidated Automated Support Systems to maximize aircraft readiness.

The previous Navy CASS contract awarded in 2000 to Lockheed was worth $287M.

According to Navy Naval Air Systems Command, eCASS saves the Navy money by averting the repair of avionics at the next level of maintenance or sending the parts back to the original equipment manufacturer.