Stocks open September in the red

The stock market opens the traditionally troublesome month of September with losses, as tariff talks between the U.S. and Canada are expected to resume tomorrow after failing to produce an agreement last week; S&P -0.4% , Dow -0.5% , Nasdaq -0.6%.

European bourses are broadly lower, with France's CAC -1.4% , Germany's DAX -1.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite +1.1% .

In corporate news, Nike -2.5% after it unleashed a new advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback credited with starting the controversial national anthem protests.

Most sectors are lower, with telecom services ( -1.4% ), materials ( -0.8% ) and tech ( -0.7% ) the weakest performers, while the energy ( +0.3% ) and utilities ( +0.8% ) groups show relative strength.

WTI crude oil +1.2% at $70.65/bbl, hovering at a nearly two-month high as Tropical Storm Gordon prepares to make landfall along the Gulf Coast tonight, possibly as a hurricane.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield up by 2 bps at 2.87%.