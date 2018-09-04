Riot +1.1% after Bitcoin rally, licensing pact with Coinsquare

Riot Blockchain (RIOT +1.6% ) gains after Bitcoin rallies 4.8% since Friday's close. Bitcoin rises 1.6% in morning trading ET.

In addition, the company announces a licensing pact with Coinsquare to provide a RiotX branded version of the Coinsquare platform that prepares Riot for launching a U.S.-focused cryptocurrency exchange.

RiotX has been investigating and pursuing the regulatory pathway for the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. since the start of the year. The licensing pact is a key component in being able to offer certain customers in the U.S. such a platform, Riot says.

Previously: Bitcoin back over $7K (Aug. 28)

Previously: Riot Blockchain down nearly 10% amid expanded SEC probe disclosure (Aug. 15)

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD