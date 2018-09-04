Trans-study analysis affirms efficacy of Sage's brexanolone in PPD

An integrated analysis across three randomized studies evaluating Sage Therapeutics' (SAGE -0.5% ) brexanolone in women with postpartum depression (PPD) affirmed its effectiveness. The results were just published in The Lancet.

The results showed treatment with brexanolone produced significant and clinically meaningful reductions in a measure of PPD symptoms called HAM-D total score.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of December 19.

