WPP Plc down 7.8% post H1 results

WPP Plc (WPP -7.8% ) reports H1 revenue decrease of 2.1% Y/Y to £7.49B, impacted by currency headwinds of 5%.

Constant currency revenue up 2.9% & like-for-like revenue up 1.6%.

Headline PBIT £821M down 7.0% & 2.3% down in constant currency.

Headline PBT £735M down 7.4% & 2.5% down in constant currency.

PBT £846M up 8.6% & 14.2% up in constant currency, primarily reflecting net exceptional gains.

PAT £705M up 11.3% & 16.8% up in constant currency.

Dividends per share 22.7p flat Y/Y.

Share buy-backs of £201M, equivalent to 1.3% of the issued share capital.

