Treasury yields gain as ISM surges to 14-year high

The August ISM Manufacturing Index zoomed to 61.3 from 58.1 the previous month. Expectations were for a slight dip to 57.7. The gauge hasn't printed this high since May 2004.

New Orders jumped to 65.1 from 60.2, and Production to 63.3 from 58.5.

Prices edged down to 72.1 from 73.2.

The 10-year Treasury yield is higher by nearly four basis points to 2.90% in wake of the report. TLT -0.75% , TBT +1.5% .