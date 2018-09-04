Unfinished 737s are piling up - WSJ

Boeing (BA -0.3% ) is facing a problem as it races to meet demand for single-aisle, fuel-efficient jets: where to store unfinished 737s piling up at a factory near Seattle, WSJ reports.

"Boeing is running out of space," Renton public works administrator Gregg Zimmerman wrote to city council members in a July 27 memo about a taxiway storage plan at a small airport in Renton, Wash. "They have encountered an emergency production challenge that threatens to interfere with their ability to keep their airplane production lines running."

The delays are due largely to two suppliers: CFM International and Spirit AeroSystems. Both companies have said some of their own small suppliers are struggling to meet demand.