Verizon -1.7% as Barclays, Moffett drop to Neutral

Verizon (VZ -1.7% ) shares are pacing the Dow lower shortly out of the gate this morning, after a downgrade to Equal Weight by Barclays and a similar cut at MoffettNathanson.

Barclays' Kannan Venkateshwar takes over coverage with a cut in Verizon's price target, to $50 from $56; that implies 6.4% downside from current pricing.

Meanwhile, analyst Craig Moffett has kept his firm's price target at $56 as he goes to Neutral from Buy. Investors might be "too late to capitalize" on improved service revenue and the apparent wrap-up of a years-long price war in the industry, he writes; Verizon ( up 11.6% over the past six months) has been wireless' "biggest beneficiary" of a period of market repair. (h/t Bloomberg)