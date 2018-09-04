NAPCO Security down 5% post Q4 results

NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC -5.3% ) reported Q4 sales growth of 6.2% Y/Y to $27.26M, with Services revenue at $3.4M (+49.4% Y/Y) and Equipment revenues at $23.82M (+1.9% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined by 77 bps to 44.5%.

Operating margin improved by 221 bps to 15.7% and Adj. operating margin was 16.1% up by 215 bps.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 22.7% Y/Y to $4.66M and margin expanded by 231 bps to 17.1%.

SG&A expenses rate was 22.5% down by 240 bps.

Net Cash provided by operating activities was $7.86M compared to $2.45M a year ago.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $5.31M as of June 30, 2018.

