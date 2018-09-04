JinkoSolar, Chinese solar manufacturers double down on growth plans

JinkoSolar (JKS -0.3% ) and other top solar manufacturers in China are raising production capacity, betting higher output will help them grab more of the global market amid tanking global solar prices after China cut domestic subsidies to rein in record growth last year, Bloomberg reports.

JKS, which has lost nearly half its market value this year, is ramping up cell and panel capacity and targeting higher-quality production, VP Qian Jing tells Bloomberg.

Since the release of its "531 Policy," named after the date of the plan, Goldman Sachs and others have cut estimates for solar capacity additions in China, and Bloomberg has forecast that panel prices may plunge 34% this year.

“There has not been a change in our capacity utilization rates after the 531 plan,” Qian says, adding that JKS has been running at full capacity. “Continuous strong demand from overseas more than offset headwinds from the unfavorable domestic policy shift.”

JKS will raise cell capacity by 40% and panels by 20% by the end of this year from levels seen in Q2, according to a recent company presentation.

