Caesars Entertainment updates guidance

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) posts update guidance as part of it September Investor Update.

The casino operator expects FY18 adjusted EBITDAR of $2.37B to $2.42B.

The view on full-year Las Vegas RevPAR is dropped to +2% to +4% from +4% to +6% prior.

Caesars expects to make $750M worth of share buyabcks, of which $311M worth have already been made.

The new non-gaming hotel in Dubai is on track to open in Q4. The property is expected to generate annual EBITDAR of $5M to $10M. Caesars's second "asset lite" property in Cabo will open in 2021.

