Renasant completes merger with Brand Group

Renasant Corporation (RNST) announced that it has completed its merger with Brand Group Holdings, Inc., the parent company of BrandBank effective September 1, 2018.

Brand has ~$2.2B in total assets, ~$1.7B in total loans and ~$1.8B in total deposits.

"This merger expands our earnings growth and profitability, and increases our asset size well beyond the $10B threshold." said Renasant President and CEO, C. Mitchell Waycaster.

Full conversion and integration of Brand's operations into Renasant's is not expected to be complete until October 29, 2018.