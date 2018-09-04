Voya plans preferred stock offering, starts tender offers for debt

Voya Financial (VOYA) plans to use the proceeds of a proposed preferred stock offering to redeem certain outstanding notes and debentures as well as for general corporate purposes.

The company proposes a registered public offering of fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock, series A, $1,000 liquidation preference per share.

The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market conditions, Voya says.

Separately, Voya starts two cash tender offers to purchase four series of notes and debentures of Voya and Voya holdings. The company offers to purchase: