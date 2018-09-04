NextDecade provides EPC status update

NextDecade (NEXT -4.3%) and McDermott (MDR -4%) have agreed not to execute an engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the former's Rio Grande LNG project in South Texas.
The two believe McDermott will have to secure a joint venture partner in order to successfully execute and financially guarantee an LNG project of RGLNG's size and scope.
To maintain RGLNG's projected commercial operations date, as early as 2023, NextDecade has launched a competitive EPC bid process. Formal invitations have been issued to Bechtel, Fluor (FLR -1.1%) and to McDermott.
