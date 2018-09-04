Eiger on go with U.S. marketing application for lonafarnib for progeria; shares up 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR +2.2% ) is up on below-average volume in response to its announcement that it does not expect to conduct any additional clinical trials to support its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for lonafarnib for the treatment of children with progeria, a rare inherited disorder characterized by accelerated aging. The company plans to file the NDA in 2019.

The data supporting the application, apparently acceptable to the FDA, was generated in a earlier study that showed treatment with lonafarnib reduced the risk of mortality by 77% compared to natural history.