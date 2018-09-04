Huge Ram month lifts Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) reports sales jumped 10% in August to 193,718 vehicles. Edmunds had forecast at 15% increase for the month.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -35% to 1,374 units; Chrysler -3% to 12,219; Jeep +20% to 87,502; Dodge -18% to 35,575; Ram +27% to 54,808; Alfa Romeo +96% to 2,240.

Notable model sales: Wrangler +20% to 20,168 units; Cherokee +85% to 21,879 units; Ram P/U +33% to 49,912 units; Durango +18% to 5,354.

The automaker says retail sales were 85% of its total sales for the month.

FCA's average transaction price was up 3.3% Y/Y to $36,353.