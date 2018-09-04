More on Aquestive Therapeutics Q2 results

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) reports Q2 revenue growth of 25% Y/Y to $13.9M.

Manufacturing and supply expenses was $5M (-2% Y/Y).

R&D expenses increased by 67% Y/Y to $8M.

S, G&A expenses increased to $33.6M (+546% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents were $10.6M.

Aquestive completed its IPO of common stock on July 25, 2018 at an offering price of $15 per share and received aggregate gross proceeds of $73.9M of which net proceeds were $63.5M.

Also received tentative approval for Sympazan oral film for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome from FDA.

Previously: Aquestive Therapeutics misses by $1.56, misses on revenue (Sept. 4)