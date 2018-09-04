Contract heavy day for Kratos

The company's Advanced Naval Weapon System Business Unit was awarded a $67M single award contract to provide engineering and technical support services to the Naval Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division Electromagnetic and Sensor Systems Department through their Radar Systems Division.

The award is a five year contract that includes a base year and 4 one year options.

Kratos (KTOS +2.2% ) will provide Radar System engineering and technical support services at NSWCDD test facilities, Kratos facilities and in the field.

Previously: Kratos receives $16.5M radar systems contract (Sep. 04 2018)