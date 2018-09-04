Morgan Stanley emerges as adviser-of-choice for Palantir IPO: Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley (MS -0.6% ), known for taking young tech companies public--such as Apple, Google and Facebook--is now poised to profit using a slower-paced route to take a 14-year-old tech firm public, Bloomberg reports.

After a decade of competing with other Wall Street banks, the investment bank is emerging as the adviser-of-choice for 14-year-old Palantir Technologies (PALAN), Peter Thiel's data mining and visualization firm.

Palantir is expected to turn a profit this year and is likely to file for an initial public offering in 2019 or early 2020, according to people familiar with the matter. In the past 10-years

Morgan Stanley has earned about $60M in fees for arranging private funding for the firm. That amount could double if Morgan Stanley handles Palantir's IPO, people familiar with the matter said.

