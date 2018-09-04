Check-Cap up 3% on C-Scan post-approval study results

Thinly traded nano cap Check-Cap (CHEK +3.4% ) is up a 4x surge in volume on the heels of the release of preliminary data from a post-CE approval study of the third-generation version of colorectal cancer screening device C-Scan.

Results from 31 evaluable patients with unprepped colons showed 76% sensitivity (correctly identifying the presence of polyps) and 80% specificity (correctly identifying the absence of polyps) for C-Scan Version 3 featuring improved algorithms enabling better scan imaging density, 2D/3D imaging and a new method of motility analysis.