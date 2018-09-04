Aegion completes sale of its Bayou pipe coating and insulation business

Aegion Corporation (AEGN -1.4% ) says that it has completed the sale of the business and assets of The Bayou Companies, LLC (Subsidiary of Aegion), to a private equity fund managed by Altamont Capital Partners.

As part of the transaction, the Company also divested its 51% membership interest in Bayou Wasco Insulation.

The transaction is valued at $46M, consisting of $38M paid in cash at closing and $8M in a fully secured two-year loan payable to Aegion. The company will be eligible to receive an additional $4M in total earn-out payments based on performance of the divested businesses in 2019 and 2020.

Cash proceeds, net of customary closing costs, will be used to repay outstanding borrowings on Aegion’s line of credit.

The sale is expected to result in a pre-tax loss of ~$8 to $10M.

