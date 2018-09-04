Amazon's deeper push into the $88B online ad market

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) trades up following an NYT piece about the company’s momentum in the $88B online advertising market.

In the most recent quarter, the “other” revenue category that contains ads surged about 130% Y/Y to $2.2B.

Facebook (FB -2.2% ) and Google (GOOG -1.1% )(GOOGL -1% ) make up over half of the digital ad market, but Amazon has the advantage of deeper customer shopping analytics to help target ads.

Advertisers don’t have to worry about Amazon ads displaying next to controversial content, which has become a reoccurring problem for YouTube.

Companies like Verizon and AT&T have increased Amazon ad spending despite their products not selling directly on that platform.

Amazon shares are up 1.8% to $2,048.40.

Previously: WSJ: YouTube lures back some advertisers after content concerns (June 20, 2017)

Previously: YouTube deletes 150K videos that led to ad boycott (Nov. 28, 2017)