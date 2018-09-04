U.S. agencies extend comment period for proposed Volcker rule revamp

Five U.S. federal financial regulatory agencies extend until Oct. 17, 2018 the comment period for a proposed rule to simplify and tailor compliance requirements for the Volcker rule.

Named after former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, the rule generally restricts banking entities from engaging in proprietary trading and from owning or controlling hedge funds or private equity funds.

With the extension, parties will have had about four and a half months from the proposal's release to submit comments.

The federal agencies involved in the proposal include: the Federal Reserve Board, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Previously: Banks say the proposal that's supposed to simplify the Volcker rule doesn't: WSJ (Aug. 15)

Previously: Fed issues draft to revamp Volcker rule in Dodd-Frank (May 30)