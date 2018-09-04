Aeglea Bio's pegzilarginase shows treatment effect in arginase 1 deficiency; investors unmoved, shares down 22%

Thinly traded micro cap Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE -21.9% ) slumps on 75% higher volume in apparent response to its announcement of new data from its Phase 1/2 study of pegzilarginase in patients a rare inherited disorder called arginase 1 deficiency (ARG1-D). The results were presented at SSIEM in Athens.

Patients receiving pegzilarginase experienced significant reductions in plasma arginine and related guanidino compounds. Clinical improvements in at least one measure of neuromotor function were observed in all three participants who completed eight weeks of treatment. No safety signals were reported.

New interim data will be presented next month at the American Society of Human Genetics Conference in San Diego.

The company will announce the design of the first pivotal study in ARG1-D in Q4 followed by the launch in H1 2019.