ConocoPhillips asks to extend Indonesia gas operations, gets some pushback

Indonesia's energy ministry says ConocoPhillips (COP -0.5% ) has asked to extend its operations in the Corridor natural gas block after the company's contract ends in December 2023.

COP has submitted a letter regarding its Corridor plans but without a formal proposal this month, the right to operate the block would be “given to Pertamina,” according to the Oil and Gas Director General, noting that the sizable production from the block would be attractive to the state oil company.

Indonesia's government has been pushing to nationalize more of its oil and gas assets as it tries to reduce imports and boost revenue.