Didi temporarily suspending service for safety measures

Didi Chuxing (DIDI) will implement new safety measures and temporarily halt some late-night services in mainland China to implement the measures.

The changes come after a 20-year-old passenger was murdered by her driver last month, the second such incident since May.

Didi will upgrade its SOS emergency button to directly call the police, test audio recording of trips on some services, and enhance driver education.

The ride-hail company will also increase its new customer service system with an in-house service team of 8K people.

The temporary service suspension will last from 11 PM to 5 AM each day from September 8 to September 15.

