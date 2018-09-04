Brazil court overturns ban on glyphosate weedkiller

A Brazilian court yesterday overturned an injunction banning products containing the popular weedkiller glyphosate, refuting a previous ruling that had been set to disrupt the soy planting season set to begin this month.

The court based its ruling suspending the injunction on the government’s argument that banning glyphosate and two other agrochemicals could harm Brazil’s economy; Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of soybeans, and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Monsanto is the country's biggest seller of glyphosate products.

A judge ruled last month to stop registration of new glyphosate-based products in Brazil and to suspend existing registrations after 30 days, until the health agency issues a safety ruling; the deadline had been due to pass on Monday, just as the first month of soy planting gets under way.