Apollo Medical continues slide, down 4%

Thinly traded small cap Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH -4.3% ) is down on average volume. Shares have lost over half their value since touching $30 on June 22.

This morning SA published an article by Hindenburg Investment Research explaining that the reason for the selloff was a miscalculation by the FTSE/Russell indices that spiked buying on June 22 due to overlooking the stock's limited float. Index fund buying drove the stock up, followed by selling when Russell realized the mistake and reduced its index holdings by ~86.5%.