Posco plans $40B in investments over next five years

South Korean steel producer Posco (PKX -4.7% ) says it plans to more than double its capital spending over the next five years to 45T won ($40.4B) to fund expansion of its core steel-producing operations, as well as growth initiatives such as lithium mining and natural gas production wells.

Under the plan, PKX earmarks 26T won for investments in its steel businesses, including an expansion of the No. 3 blast furnace at its Gwangyang steel works, a new plant for making high-strength automotive steel and a new power plant.

PKX's capital budget also includes 10T won for lithium extraction and other investments in the company's lithium battery materials business.