CREG signs LOI to acquire 20% ownership of Xi’an Xinhuan Energy

China Recycling Energy (CREG +9.8% ) announced that its subsidiary Shanghai TCH Energy Technology has entered into a Letter of Intention with a shareholder of Xi’an Xinhuan Energy to acquire 20% ownership of Xinhuan by issuing new shares of CREG.

Xinhuan provides the standard module energy storage system of MW-level "reserving - storing - supplying".

“With this acquisition of minority position of and cooperation with Xinhuan, we plan to quickly grow our energy storage business and take the market shares in the energy storage industry, which will bring new sources of revenues to the Company and benefit the environment", commented Mr. Ku, Chairman, CREG.