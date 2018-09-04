Citron bearish on Tilray due to valuation; shares up 9%

Citron Research, a buyer of pot stock Tilray (TLRY +9.4% ) up to $45, is now bearish with a fair value target of $26, calling it "by far the most expensive in the space." The stock is currently exchanging hands at $72 up over four-fold from its IPO price of $17.

Selected tickers: CGC, OTCPK:MJNA, OTCQX:ACBFF, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQB:APHQF, OTCQX:TRTC, CRON, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, TLRY, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:GBLX, OTCQB:AERO, OTCPK:MCOA, OTC:HMLSF, OTCQB:CNAB, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTC:FSPM, OTCPK:EAPH, OTCQB:SRNA, OTCQB:RMHB, OTCPK:PLPL, OTCQX:MNTR, OTCPK:EDXC, OTCQB:THCBF, OTCQB:KAYS, OTCQB:ENRT, OTCPK:ENDO, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:REFG

Previously: Blue chip investors on board with cannabis producer Tilray; shares up 21% (Aug. 15)