JPMorgan to pay $24M to settle lawsuit from black advisers: Bloomberg

JPMorgan (JPM -0.1% ) reaches a settlement with with financial advisers who allege they were discriminated against because they're black, Bloomberg reports, citing filings made on Aug. 31.

Six current and former employees filed a suit and were seeking class-action status. The suit alleges that the bank sent white advisers to wealthier locations, while assigning black advisers to less profitable branches and denying them opportunities.

JPMorgan agreed to pay $19.5M to members of the class and put $4.5M into a fund to back recruitment, bias training, a review of branch assignments, and a coaching program for black advisers.

