Namaste signs veteran patient services and medical cannabis supply agreements with Breton Cannapharms

Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF +15.6% ) says that the Company has signed a veteran patient services agreement and a medical cannabis supply agreement with Breton CannaPharms Ltd.

Under the terms of the Patient Services Agreement, Breton Farms will work exclusively with NamasteMD to target patient acquisition within veteran groups across the country.

Namaste has also signed a supply agreement with Breton Cannabis, whereby the Company will purchase bulk cannabis products from Breton CannaPharms to offer on its online platform through the Company's wholly owned-subsidiary.

Press Release