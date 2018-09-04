Enbridge, Fond du Lac Band reach deal on Line 3 pipeline

Enbridge (ENB, EEP) and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa said Friday that they have reached an agreement to build the Line 3 replacement oil pipeline through the band's reservation in Minnesota; financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement gives ENB easements for six existing oil pipelines through 2039; the company plans to build the new pipeline in an expanded right of way adjacent to existing pipelines on the reservation.

The Fond du Lac Band said the agreement will protect wild rice waters and other resources in ceded territory, repair existing lines on its reservation and compensate the band for the costs of having the pipelines on its land.