Bayer mulling job cuts and outsourcing in pharma R&D operations

Reuters reports that Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.1% ) is considering headcount reductions and outsourcing in its pharma R&D operations in order to improve efficiency and give it additional financial flexibility for targeted acquisitions of promising treatments.

The board recently extended the contract of HR head Hartmut Klusik, set to expire at year-end, signaling its intent to reshape the R&D organization, especially after an FDA inspection noted significant deficiencies at its Leverkusen plant.

The R&D review actually began eight months ago when drug development chief Joerg Moeller was given additional control over research and development activities.