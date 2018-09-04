ING falls 1.7% after big fine to settle money-laundering case

Dutch bank ING Groep (ING -1.6% ) slides after reports that it paid EUR775M ($897M) to settle allegations that it violated anti-money-laundering and anti-terrorism laws by not carrying out adequate background checks on clients and not sufficiently investigating suspicious transactions.

The settlement includes a EUR675M fine and a disgorgement payment of EUR100M to the Dutch government, representing the amount ING didn't on staff and procedures to implement the money-laundering prevention rules.

